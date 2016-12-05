Medawattage earns all-academic honors





Eastern junior defenseman Zac Medawattage set a goal for himself this year, and accomplished that goal this season, getting named to the all-academic team in the Summit League.

“I feel proud,” Medawattage said. “Because one of my goals was to excel both on the field and in the classroom and it’s pretty cool to get recognized for that.”

Medawattage was one of 12 athletes from the conference named to the all-academic team. Qualifying athletes must have a 3.30 GPA or higher and participate in at least half of his team’s games, while attending the school for at least a full-year.

Medawattage did all these things and then some, appearing in 14 games and starting 12. He missed some time because of injury, but he played a key role in the stout Eastern defense, all while balancing the trials of being a student. He earned his first ever spot on the all-academic team and his second academic recognition of his career.

“It’s definitely tough,” Medawattage said of managing school and athletics. “You just have to figure out how to manage your time well and stay organized. Since we train in the mornings and go to class right after that, we usually have free time in the evenings, so I try to get my work done daily and not procrastinate.”

The Edmond, Oklahoma native and finance major said he has always been a strong student, but noted coming to college enhanced his educational skills.

“Yes, I like to think so. But I’m definitely a more responsible student since coming to college,” he said. “Like I said, I made it a goal of mine to excel in the classroom as well as on the field. So I’ve tried to stay true to that.”

Although he was the only Panther to be named to the team, Medawattage was still sure point out the team as a whole does well academically.

“Yeah we have had some really good team GPAs since I’ve been here,” Medawattage said. “So it has become a team goal of ours to keep getting good GPAs.”

Medawattage was voted in by a committee made up of faculty representatives from universities and sports information directors from the schools within the Summit League.

JJ Bullock can be reached at 581-2812 or jpbullock@eiu.edu