Gallery: Holiday Hustle
December 4, 2016
Filed under Through the lens
Laura Bollan, Director of Healthy Communities at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center crosses the finish line Saturday during the Holiday Hustle. (Justin Brown) Tyler Kaufman of Mattoon celebrated his 27th birthday by crossing the finish line first during the Holiday Hustle Saturday. (Justin Brown) Runners take off from the starting line at Old Main on Saturday during the Holiday Hustle. (Justin Brown) Kim Henness of Mattoon crosses the finish line Saturday during the Holiday Hustle. (Justin Brown) Kirsten Pentzien of Charleston competes in Saturday’s Holiday Hustle for her second time. (Justin Brown) Runners of all ages participated in Saturday’s fifth annual Holiday Hustle which began and ended at the gates outside of Old Main. (Justin Brown)
