Gallery: Holiday Hustle

December 4, 2016
  • Laura Bollan, Director of Healthy Communities at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center crosses the finish line Saturday during the Holiday Hustle. (Justin Brown)
  • Tyler Kaufman of Mattoon celebrated his 27th birthday by crossing the finish line first during the Holiday Hustle Saturday. (Justin Brown)
  • Runners take off from the starting line at Old Main on Saturday during the Holiday Hustle. (Justin Brown)
  • Kim Henness of Mattoon crosses the finish line Saturday during the Holiday Hustle. (Justin Brown)
  • Kirsten Pentzien of Charleston competes in Saturday’s Holiday Hustle for her second time. (Justin Brown)
  • Runners of all ages participated in Saturday’s fifth annual Holiday Hustle which began and ended at the gates outside of Old Main. (Justin Brown)

