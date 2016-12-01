Editorial: Giving Tuesday campaign boosts morale



Filed under Editorials, Opinions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

To show thanks to Eastern as a whole, Eastern President David Glassman sent out an email encouraging everyone to get involved in the inaugural Giving Tuesday campaign.

The campaign is through social media and has the purpose of showing appreciation to current and future donors as well as sharing the stories of alumni, faculty and staff during their time at Eastern.

According to Eastern’s Instagram page, the campaign helped to raise a total of $70,963 in gifts and pledges.

The Daily Eastern News believes that this campaign is a nice way to not only raise money for the school, but also to boost morale by sharing the experiences people have on this campus, because that is what makes Eastern so great.

It is important, especially after more than a year without full funding, to see that there is still something positive to come out during a negative situation and time.

For students considering Eastern for their four year college careers, seeing the experience and opportunities for currently enrolled students can often be the way prospective students choose to become Panthers and bleed blue.

Even the current students and faculty can learn something from across each department, because it is easy to stay focused on what is going on within your own world. The campaign allows everyone to evaluate the stories of everyone on campus.

For alumni, seeing this campaign means delving into the past, whether it is relating to the students’ current experiences or comparing them to their own.

In addition to these thoughts of the future for prospective students and strolls down memory lane for alumni, the campaign shows the collaboration between everyone who attended or worked at Eastern.

The News thinks it is important to show appreciation to those who have contributed their donations to the university because if it were not for them, there would be several opportunities unaccounted for or eliminated, like scholarships.

Donations have and will positively affect Eastern in some way in the past, present and future, whether it was for alumni, current students or future students.

Even if it is just a photo on Instagram, a Facebook post or tweet, a little can go a long way, and sticking together and showing support in the university’s time of need is the best way to keep moving forward.