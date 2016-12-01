Couture Models host third fashion show





The Couture Models will strut their stuff at their third fashion show Saturday in the Grand Ballroom of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show begins 6:15 p.m.

Tickets are $5.

The show will feature 35 to 40 models, both male and female, walking the runway in their outfit of choice while keeping the “fairy-tale” theme in mind.

The models were selected to participate based on their personality. Organizers also kept in mind ways to make the show as diverse as possible.

Jaz’mine Turner, a senior psychology major, has been involved with Couture Models since her sophomore year and is now the vice president of the registered student organization.

“We look forward to everyone having fun and getting people on campus involved,” she said.

The models are required to come up with monetary dues weekly and hold fundraisers to help with the cost of the show.

Couture Model President Adrianna Fullerton and Turner are also helping fund the fashion show.

Models have been working since early September to prepare and practice for the show.

To try out, the women were required to bring heels, even if they did not have their runway walk perfected yet.

In practices, each model was taught how to walk in heels and to maintain good posture for the show.

Javen Young, a senior sociology major who has been involved with Couture Models for a year, said the organization is a place where he can be himself.

“These women are not just members; they become friends,” he said.

Couture Models members will host a second show in the spring semester with a theme that has yet to be announced.

Lydia Shaw can be reached at 581-2812 or lmshaw2@eiu.edu.