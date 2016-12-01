Art Department hosts 30th annual Holiday Art Sale in Doudna

Justin Brown Carol Lynch of Charleston looks over art during the Holiday Art Sale at Doudna on Thursday. The sale, put on by the art department raises money for the undergraduate art department scholarship fund.





Eastern’s art department kicked off their annual Holiday Art Sale Thursday in room 1910 of the Doudna Fine Arts Center.

The department hosted a reception with live piano music and refreshments to celebrate the opening of the sale, which will continue 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Chris Kahler, department chair and art sale coordinator, said 40 percent of the proceeds go directly to the art department scholarship fund to support currently enrolled art majors.

The sale has supported undergraduate students since 2004. Since then, they have raised $25,000.

“Every year we are just thankful with everything we’ve been able to get,” Kahler said. “The bottom line is you don’t enter into a venture like this with the expectation to get anything out of it.”

Kahler said art professors Debbie Nivens, Ann Coddington, Dwain Naragon and art department office manager LeAnn Daubs played important roles in making the sale happen this year and will also be helping to run it.

This is the first year Debbie Nivens helped organize the art sale by contacting and recruiting volunteers and artists and making sure the department was able to provide the space and materials for the artists to display their work.

She also worked on making sure advertisements like posters, radio and print announcements were made.

Art professor Charles Nivens, who is also helping run the event. was responsible for creating the posters.

“Everyone really just jumped in and helped,” Debbie Nivens said. “It was a communal effort of sorts.”

Many of the artists from last year’s sale are returning along with a few new artists, including some Eastern art students.

“It’s nice to see a lot of students participating this year,” Naragon said. “Students can see that they could really make a career out of this if we build enough enthusiasm out of making an occupation from sales like this. It’s kind of encouraging for them.”

The sale will feature handmade knitted, printed, wooden and ceramic pieces from local artists and Eastern students.

“The kids get very excited. They like to see the community come in and look at their work,” Debbie Nivens said.

Angelica Cataldo can be reached at 581-2812 or amcataldo@eiu.edu.