Historic homes on display at Holiday Housewalk

Students, faculty and community members can visit seven homes in Charleston for the 2016 Holiday Housewalk from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Houses to be toured for the walk include the McFarland-Dudley House at 895 Seventh St.; the Lord House at 838 Seventh St.; the Mason House at 860 Seventh St.; the Bell House at 1002 Seventh St.; the Weaver House at 325 West Harrison Ave.; Geisler, Weaver & Righter, Attorneys at Law at 821 Monroe Ave.; and the Wheeler House at 13485 E. CR 150 N. Lerna Road. All proceeds of the event will go to CASA of East Central Illinois. Tickets for the housewalk are $20 and can be purchased in advance by calling CASA at 217-348-0599, Charleston City Hall at 217-345-8426 or at Ambero Antiques, 514 Sixth St. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the housewalk at Ambero Antiques. The Court Appointed Special Advocates For Children of East Central Illinois and the Charleston Historic Preservation Commission are sponsoring the event.

