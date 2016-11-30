Eastern goes red for AIDS awareness





Eastern’s Health Education Resource Center and the Social Justice, Diversity and Civic Engagement committee are teaming up with the Greater Community AIDS Project of East Central Illinois to raise awareness and educate students on AIDS and HIV.

Lucas Johnson, a senior political science major and member of the SJDCE, had the idea to spread awareness on campus about World AIDS Day.

Johnson previously hosted an event on this day in Ford, McKinney and Weller Halls.

Johnson had a connection with the GCAP and was able to have the organization director come speak for World AIDS Day.

The HERC will be hosting a trivia wheel from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union on the third floor.

This will help educate students on AIDS and help “crush the myths” about it, Lauren Bergholz, the complex director of Andrews and Thomas Halls and member of the SJDCE said.

The director of the GCAP Mike Benner will speak at 1 p.m. today in the Martinsville room of the Union.

He said he will speak to students about HIV prevention methods, HIV and AIDS in Central Illinois, and about the GCAP organization itself.

The GCAP of East Central Illinois is a non-profit organization based in Champaign.

The group provides transitional housing to those with HIV or AIDS, help with education on the diseases and also offers assistance with rent and utilities.

The organization was started by gay men in the Champaign-Urbana area and was first referred to as the Gay Community AIDS Project in 1985.

In 1996, the name was changed to the Greater Community AIDS Project, since AIDS is not restricted to the gay community, Benner said.

Benner has been to Eastern to speak a few times in the past about HIV and AIDS.

In the past for World AIDS Day, the GCAP also has put on candlelight vigils, presentations and productions depending on the year.

The Coles County Health Department and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will be providing free, confidential HIV testing from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Paris room of the Union for all Eastern students interested.

A candlelight vigil will be at 5 p.m. in front of Old Main. Bergholz said the castle will be cast with red lights and the vigil will be a place to show hope for people with AIDS and HIV.

“We want to support students who have it and to educate students,” she said. “We don’t want to be afraid of it.”

Bergholz said there will be a lot of free food, which will be all red, and ribbons will be given to students to wear around campus.

Donations can also be made at the vigil and at the events in the Union.

