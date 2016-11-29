Swim teams show season-best times at recent meets

Senior Paige Eavenson competes in the 200-butterfly Friday Oct. 29 against Valparaiso at Padovan Pool. Eavenson earned first place in the event with a time of 2:14.38.





For the Eastern men’s and women’s teams, despite their record, they have been having a good showing for individuals in their respective events.

One standout is junior Matt Jacobs, who was the Summit League swimmer of the week earlier this year. Last season, Jacobs moved into third place all-time on the Panthers’ list for his time of 2 minutes, 5.65 seconds in the 200 breast stroke.

Last week at the midseason meet House of Champions, Jacobs moved into second place on that list with a time of 2:05.19. Also earlier this season against Evansville, Jacobs broke his own pool record in the 100 breast stroke with a time of 57.36, and at the House of Champions, recorded the fastest time in Panther history with a 56.65.

Sophomore Lauren Oostman earned the Panthers’ highest finish at the House of Champions in the 200 back with a time of 2:03.73.

Last year, Oostman had found herself at the top of the all-time list in the same event with a time of 2:03.32. Oostman also found herself in the top-five for the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:10.38.

Junior Dani DiMatteo finished with a time of 57.78 in the 100 butterfly, which moved her into second place all-time. Last year, DiMatteo ended up in fourth place with a time of 58.25.

Sophomore Jason Manning had a season-best in the 500 free with a time of 5:06.49. In the 200 individual medley, junior Renae Johnson saw a season-best time of 2:20.71. Freshman Colin Frazee had a personal-best time in the same event.

Freshman Karleen Gernandy had a season-best in the 400 IM, posting a 4:43.08. Senior Paige Eavenson had a season-best time of 2:01.98 in the 200 free. Last year, Eavenson had put her name on the top-five list for the 200 butterfly in the time of 2:11.40.

In the men’s event, sophomore Nick Harkins had a season-best time of 1:46.31. With a time of 1:09.09, it was good enough for Rachel Manderscheid to earn a season best.

With all these season-best times, the swim team looks to continue their progress and get faster as the season nears its end at the Summit League Championships. The Panthers still have time, having only four more meets until the end of the year.

The Panthers will see some familiar faces in Evansville, who took part of the House of Champions last week; Saint Louis, whom the Panthers will see in their next meet and again on Jan. 13; and also Valparaiso one more time on Jan. 18, whom they saw earlier this season.

The Panthers’ next meet will be at 1 p.m. Saturday. against Wabash College, Saint Louis, and Maryville.

