Entire Task Force meeting Wednesday

A meeting for the entire vitalization project Task Force will be 4 p.m. today in Coleman Auditorium.

On the agenda for the Task Force meeting is an update on workgroup activities and initial reviews and feedback, guidance and procedures for final recommendations and an update on the procedures that will follow the submission of the final recommendations.

The Task Force consists of the vice presidents, a president’s liaison subcommittee, and nine workgroups tasked with making recommendations for programs and services on campus.

These workgroups submitted their preliminary drafts of these recommendations on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Their final drafts are due Dec.15.

Workgroups No. 1 through No. 6 were charged with identifying efficiencies, assessing the viability and sustainability of existing services and/or programs, and identifying any enhancements or changes likely to increase the marketability and success for increasing student enrollments.

Workgroup No. 7 is making recommendations for academic undergraduate and graduate programs by considering the program’s enrollment, market demand, and centrality of program to the university’s mission, along with its quality and the revenue/expense profile of the program.

Workgroups No. 8 and No. 9 look at ideas for academic affairs, with No. 8 looking at program development to enhance Eastern’s marketability to grow enrollment, and No. 9 looking at the organization of academic colleges, schools and departments, learning platforms and tuition models.

