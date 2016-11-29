CAT to perform ‘The Blue Bird’ in live radio broadcast





The Charleston Alley Theatre will be performing their production of Maurice Maeterlinck’s play “The Blue Bird” 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater.

“The Blue Bird” is a Christmas fairy tale regarding two children who learn about the meaning of happiness.

The show was originally written as a stage play in 1908 then adapted into a radio drama in the late ’30s.

In 1940, the play was adapted into a film starring child actress Shirley Temple. It has often been referenced in popular culture, mentioned in “Pokémon” and “The Yellow Submarine,” an animated film based on the Beatles song.

“The Blue Bird” is considered a family-friendly show. It will be performed in live radio broadcast format, meaning the cast will perform the script as if they were reading for an actual radio drama.

Rather than reading a traditional script for the stage or film, a radio drama depends on audible effects and readings from an actor to tell the story.

Lake Land College student Alyssa Hilbert will be directing the show. Hilbert has performed with the CAT previously as the character Columbia in its third production of “Rocky Horror Show.”

“The Blue Bird” will mark her debut as a director.

The lead roles of Mytyl and Tytyl will be played by Vivian Pondenis and Dean Ray Bowie.

The show will also feature Dan Kruckeberg, Sam Kruckeberg, Amanda Wolf, Jacquelyn Armstrong, Mellissa Akins, Daisy Breneman, Pat Shannon and Duke Bagger.

Elijah Snyder, Brian Pondenis, Phoenix Lofton and Brandy Miller will be performing in their first show with the CAT.

Adult admission is $8, and children under 12 years of age can get in free in conjunction with Christmas in the Heart of Charleston, a holiday celebration on the square.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are available by calling the theater box office at 217-345-2287 or can be purchased at the door one hour before curtain at Charleston Alley Theatre, located at 718 Monroe Ave.

Free or reduced prices for tickets are available for those financially unable to pay.

Angelica Cataldo can be reached at 581-2812 or amcataldo@eiu.edu.