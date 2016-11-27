Swim teams place at House of Champions





The men’s and women’s swim teams both finished in 11th place out of 12 teams at the House of Champions Nov 18-20 at IUPUI.

After the first two days, the women’s team was in last before making the jump up in the final day, while the men were in 10th the first two days before dropped down in the final day.

After day one, the Panthers had a total of 11 top 25 finishes. Sophomore Lauren Oostman, freshman Rachel Manderscheid, sophomore Martee Grainger and junior Dani DiMatteo took the 12th in the 400-medley relay with a time of 3:58.92 and were the Panthers’ top finish on the day. Finishing 23rd in the same event was the team of sophomore Caro Lamarque, junior Niki Beringer, freshman Karleen Gernady and senior Carolyn Belford with a time of 4:12.94.

Freshman Gloria Gonzales, Gernandy, freshman Jaelyn Williams and freshman Kailey Adcock finished the 200-free relay with a time of 1:47.80, good enough for a 23rd finish. The team of DiMatteo, Oostman, freshman Julia Martin and senior Fallyn Schwake earned themselves a 19th-place finish with a time of 1:43.02.

Oostman also earned herself a top-five spot on Eastern’s all-time list in the 200-individual medley with a time of 2:10.38 which was 25th best at the House of Champions. DiMatteo finished 18th for the highest individual finish for the Panthers in the 100 fly in a time of 57.78, that moves her into second place on the all-time list for the Panthers.

For the men on day one, the team of junior Matt Jacobs, junior Patrick Wood, junior Jennings Soccorso-McCoy and senior Brogan O’Doherty finished the 400-medley relay in 14th with a time of 3:32.53. In the 200-free relay, O’Doherty, Soccorso-McCoy, junior Bryan McPherson and junior Brandon Robbins took home the 14th place, finishing with 1:27.35.

On day two of the House of Champions, Jacobs broke his own record in the 100 breast in the preliminary round with a time of 56.65. He ended up in eighth place in the event with a time of 56.81.

O’Doherty earned a 13th-place finish in the 100 back with a time of 51.95. O’Doherty, Jacobs, Robbins and Soccorso-McCoy took 13th in the 200-medley relay in 1:36.33. In the 800-free relay, the team of McPherson, sophomore Gerald Stingle, Robbins and sophomore Nick Harkins finished strong with a 7:13.58, which was good enough for a 16th place finish.

Oostman finished 13th in the 100 backstroke with a 58.05 time. In the preliminary round, Oostman had a time of 57.53, which was a personal best and good enough for her to get third on the all-time list.

On the final day of the House of Champions, the Panthers saw some new names added to the all-time list.

Jacobs is now second on the all-time list in the 200 breast with a time of 2:05.19 which was good enough to finish tenth. Gernady finished 23rd in the 200 fly with a time of 2:13.18, which is now tenth all-time. Manderscheid moved into sixth on the Panthers’ list with a time of 2:27.13 in the 200 breast, which earned her a 10th-place finish.

The Panthers’ next swim meet will be Dec. 3 as they take on Saint Louis, Wabash College and Maryville at 1 p.m. at the Padovan Pool.

Tyler McCluskey can be reached at 581-2812 or trmccluskey@eiu.edu.