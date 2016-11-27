Showcase to share women victims’ stories





The National Association of Colored Women’s Club will speak on the female perspective of police brutality during a “Hear my Voice, Unmasking the Truth” presentation 6 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.

NACWC President Kayla Slusher said the members of the NACWC, being an all-women organization, sympathize with the victims and hopes that by sharing the women’s stories they open the eyes of the people on campus.

“We hope people understand that this is affecting not only men in our community but our women as well,” she said. “We understand and we hear their cry.”

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. the ballroom will be transformed into an art gallery where students, faculty and staff can look at photos of female victims of police brutality.

Next to each photo viewers can read a short description of who the women are and how they were murdered, beaten or harmed.

Three solo acts ranging from singing to spoken word and a demonstration from the African Student Association will be performed from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Slusher said the performers have freedom to use their feelings, interpretations and creativity when structuring the performances.

In between the acts members of the NACWC will expand on the descriptions of the women who are displayed in the art gallery and share biographies from other victims.

“(The presentation) made us all come together and realize that not only men need to take precaution but we need to as well,” Slusher said.

The showcase is free and all students, faculty and staff can attend.

Kalyn Hayslett can be reached at 581-2812 or kehayslett@eiu.edu.