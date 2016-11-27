Eastern named Institution of the Year by IRHA





Eastern was named the 2016 Institution of the Year by the Illinois Residence Hall Association. According to a press release, “this award is the highest honor an IRHA member school can attain.”

To get the award, universities submitted a bid or written report. Eastern’s was written and submitted by geography major Kiyla DeVoss.

Called “Once Upon a Time: A Tale of Leadership,” DeVoss’ bid had a fairy tale theme.

Mark Hudson, director of Housing and Dining, said the award reflects the work of student leaders on campus.

“Our student leaders distinguish themselves year after year by delivering high quality programs, services and activities,” he said. “Developing and nurturing student leadership is one of EIU’s core values.”

Hudson said the awards showed the departments’ efforts are effective.

“Our time and energy are being well invested,” he said.

Eastern will host the IRHA conference in February 2017.

