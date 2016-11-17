Student Senate hears of potential room and board increase





The Student Senate heard about a possible 2 percent increase in the 2017-18 room and board rates at their meeting Wednesday.

Mark Hudson, the director of Housing and Dining, told the senate the room and board rates for Fall 2017 are going to be 2 percent higher than last year.

He said six students are part of a committee who look at all the factors and determines the room and board for the next year.

The increase was brought to the Student Senate to let them know it is happening, but they do not have a say over whether it happens or not.

At the meeting, the senate held nominations for their new speaker. Internal Affairs chair JaLisa Smith was the only one nominated.

The Student Senate also talked about the “It’s On Us Campaign” and joining Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated for a vigil for Martin Luther King Jr.

A member of Alpha Phi Alpha spoke to the senate about the fraternity’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Vigil set for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

It is going to be the 30th anniversary of the vigil and the Alphas are asking different groups around campus to join them to mark the occasion.

Alpha Phi Alpha members also want to team up with the Student Senate to rededicate the Bridge Lounge in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union to the late civil rights leader.

Possible keynote speakers will include Father Michael Pfleger of Saint Sabina Church in Chicago and King’s sister-in-law Naomi King.

The Alphas are asking for $400 from the senate, which will go toward the setup for the vigil and a scholarship.

The Student Senate agreed they would help the fraternity and discuss the details later.

Student Body President Catie Witt talked about the “It’s On Us Campaign” and the ideas the planning committee came up with.

Witt said for January or February she was thinking about getting the Health Education Resource Center to give a presentation to students called “Sex is Like Pizza.” The point of the presentation is everyone has different tastes, and like people have to agree on what goes on a pizza before they buy it, both parties need to agree on what will happen during a sexual encounter.

“Consent should be there, consent should always be a ‘yes,’” Witt said.

She also wants to have an egg hunt around Easter and fill the eggs with facts about consent.

Witt also wants to collaborate with members of Greek Life during Greek Week.

She said she wants to either do an activity or get a speaker who will address fraternity and sorority members. She said it may be mandatory so there is a large turnout.

The next “Prowlin’ with the Prez” will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union. It is called “Presents with the Prez” and will focus on making cards for senior citizens in the area.

Executive Vice President Maralea Negron said the “Call your Legislator” event, where students talked to their hometown lawmakers about Monetary Award Program grant funding went well but was frustrating at times.

“A lot of students did not know what the MAP grant was,” Negron said.

Samuel Nusbaum can be reached at 581-2812 or at scnusbaum@eiu.edu.