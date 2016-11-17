Eastern Board of Trustees meeting friday





The Eastern Board of Trustees will meet 1 p.m. Friday in the Grand Ballroom on the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union to discuss a new degree program in health communications and a graduation fee increase.

According to the board’s agenda, an undergraduate major in health communications will prepare students for a variety of careers in health-related fields, including medicine and nursing, health education, patient advocacy, social services, public affairs, healthcare public relations, pharmaceutical sales, public health, crisis management, human resources, and geriatric care.

The program will also prepare students to design, evaluate and implement health communication programs in a variety of health-related settings.

The graduation fee is currently $25 and the board is proposing the fee be increased by $15, which would make the graduation fee $40.