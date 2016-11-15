Students to call lawmakers for MAP funding





Students will call their hometown lawmakers Wednesday to tell them about the need for the Monetary Award Program grant funding.

The “Call Your Legislator” event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.

Laptops will be rented from the Gregg Technology Center so students can research their local legislator, and a script will be provided so students can have a format to speak from. This event was created when Maralea Negron, the student body vice president, was at the Illinois Board of Higher Education Student Advisory Committee meeting at Illinois State University.

Students from universities all over the state will take part in it as well, Negron said.

Samuel Nusbaum can be reached at 581-2812 or at scnusbaum@eiu.edu.