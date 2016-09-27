Competition begins as residence halls face-off for ROC Fest





The Residence Hall Association kicked off the week of activities for Residents On Campus Fest with two activities Monday night.

The Panther Babies scavenger hunt started Monday night and will continue through Thursday night, and the RHA also hosted their trivia night in the McAfee Gym.

There are a total of 200 panther babies and 50 will be released each night for students to find.

According to the RHA’s Facebook page, there are three different types of panther babies including common panther babies, worth two points, rare panthers, worth five points and the almost extinct panthers, worth 10 points.

Students who find the babies will need to look for a code on the back of the panther and students can register their findings at http://castle.eiu.edu/rhaorg/pantherbabies.php.

The Facebook page said students should also look our for their Facebook posts to see when they release the babies, and anyone who searches for the babies beforehand will be disqualified.

The RHA will host their photo scavenger hunt from noon until 5 p.m. on Tuesday throughout Eastern’s campus.

The scavenger hunt will test students’ knowledge on Eastern’s history. There will be 12 teams in the hunt, and each team will represent each resident hall.

Each team will be given a list of places, with the goal of visiting each location, performing a task and uploading a photo of that task with the hashtag EIUROCFest2016.

Each team will have a designated person to stamp their forms and will have to perform a task to get the forms stamped.

In addition to performing tasks at each location, teams can earn points by visiting every residence hall on campus, including the houses in Greek Court.

The next activity for the week will be a secret event at 7 p.m. in the Pemberton Great Hall.

To wrap up the week for ROC Fest, the RHA will do the traditional boat relay race at 5:30 p.m. at the Campus Pond, as well as a banner display from each residence hall.

The rules of the boat relay race are each teams must consist of five people, and the boats must be made entirely out of cardboard and duct tape.

The boats will also be judged on creativity and the first team with a boat to cross the pond three times is the winner.

More information on ROC Fest can be found on the RHA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/EIURHA/?fref=ts.