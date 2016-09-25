Women’s tennis team sees mixed results





Filed under Sports

Mixed results came for the Panthers this weekend at Bradley. There were wins, losses, default wins and matches between teammates.

Saint Louis continued to be a thorn in the side of the Panthers.

Sophomore Abby Carpenter and senior Kamile Stadalninkaite both finished second in their respective flights as the most successful Panthers of the day.

Carpenter went 3-1 with wins against Bradley sophomore Lindsay Haight (4-6, 6-0, 10-4), Saint Louis freshman Mariluz Roj Domingo (6-4, 6-0) and Kathryn Adelman (6-4, 6-2). Her lone defeat came against Northern freshman Abbie-Jade Riley in three sets (6-0, 4-6, 6-2).

Stadalninkaite also went 3-1 with wins against sophomore Lindsay Haight (6-0, 6-2), teammate Shelby Anderson (6-0, 6-0) and a default win against Northern junior Evelyn Youel. Her only loss came from Western junior Cary Milanes (6-0, 6-2).

Junior Grace Summers faced adversity she has not seen before in fall play.

After losing the first set to junior Veronika Golanova of Illinois State, Summers came back to win the match after dominating the second set and finishing in three sets (3-6, 6-1, 6-3). She then defeated junior Courtney Lubbers of Western (6-2, 6-2) before being defeated by Saint Louis senior Eleonore Tchakarova (6-4, 6-4) and senior Marcia Tere-Apisah of Illinois State in three sets (2-6, 6-4, 10-6).

Senior Kelly Iden showed resilience beating freshman Anna Daniel Fuentes of Western (6-2, 6-3) and junior Leshia Gadacz of Chicago State (6-3, 6-4) after being defeated by freshman Raven Neely of Northern (6-2, 6-2) as well as Saint Louis senior Verginie Tchakarova (6-1, 6-1).

Sophomore Shristi Slaria stayed competitive as well showing her endurance throughout the invite, with wins coming against freshman Jelena Karla Vujicic in three sets (6-3, 5-7, 6-3) and Chicago State.

Freshman Emily Pugachesvky finished with an even match record showing impressive endurance as well. Pugachevsky came back from a 0-2 hole with wins against Chicago State sophomore Monica Pulgar (6-2, 7-5) and senior Hanna Pangestu (7-6, 6-1). Her losses came to Saint Louis freshman Cassie McKenzie (6-3, 7-5) and Northern junior Abigail Dekkinga in an exhausting three sets (5-7, 7-5, 10-7).

Three of Stella Cliffe’s four matches went to three sets in the invite two of which ended in wins for the freshman. She defeated Alexa Brandt (6-3, 1-6, 6-2) and Cassie McKenzie (2-6, 6-2, 10-7) with a win coming against teammate Maria Moshteva as well (6-4, 6-1). Her only loss was at the hands of DePaul sophomore Milica Tesic (6-2, 7-6, [3-0]).

Senior Maria Moshteva’s lone win came against Western junior Maria Bessmertnaya in three sets (3-6, 6-1, 6-3). Her losses were given by Saint Louis sophomore Ally Mckenzie (6-1, 6-0), Freshman Natalia Barbery (6-0, 6-3), and teammate Stella Cliffe.

Freshman Shelby Anderson got her win against Redshirt senior Carynne Lloyd in a walk over. Her losses came to Western senior Nicole Jones (6-3, 6-3), Mariluz Roj Domingo (6-1, 6-1) and senior teammate Kamile Stadalninkaite.

The team of Kelly Iden and Emily Pugachesky snagged two wins in Panther’ doubles over Northern’s Dekkinga and Riley (8-4), and Bradley’s Brandt and senior Ashley Thai (8-6). The other doubles wins came from the teams of Stella Cliffe Grace Summers against Illinois State’s Golanova and Tere-Apisah (9-8 [3-0]), and Kamile Stadalninkaite with Maria Moshteva by default over Chicago State’s Gamboa and Lloyd by default.

The Panthers have the next couple weekends off to rest up for Eastern’s Alumni weekend Oct. 15.

That invite will be the Panthers’ first home meet of the season.

Parker Valentine can be reached at 581-2812 or pivalentine@eiu.edu.