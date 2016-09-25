Soccer team splits weekend games





The women’s soccer team exited the weekend with a win in extra time against Tennessee-Martin Sunday after opening Ohio Valley Conference play with a loss on Friday against Southeast Missouri.

In the first half of the game on Sunday, both teams were balanced, but what really stood out in their performances was defending, as both teams were unable to score in regulation.

Over a minute after kickoff of extra time, the Panthers capitalized on bad positioning from the Skyhawks as freshman Sarah DeWolf and sophomore Brooke Greiner linked up on the counterattack to provide freshman Rachel Pappas with the game-winning goal.

Freshman goalkeeper Sara Teteak also posted her third shutout game in her last four matches, adding six saves against a Tennessee-Martin offense that looked like the better side offensively in the second half.

The matchup marked the end of six consecutive home games played by the Panthers with three wins and three losses, as they go on the road to face Jacksonville State this Friday.

As shown in the previous three games, the Panthers recently developed a tendency for keeping their matchups tight; the last three games were decided by a single goal deficit.

Victories over Marian University and Tennessee-Martin ended in a 1-0 score line, while the Panthers’ loss against Southeast Missouri was decided by a single goal.

Though the lineup had a core of underclassmen on the field that provided most of the influence in the game, Senior Day and Family Weekend on Eastern’s campus provided a warm atmosphere for every single player involved.

Five seniors on the Panthers’ 2016 squad were honored at the game — Megan Hjort, Kayla Thompson, Kathleen MacKinnon, Lindsey Marino and Emily Wolf.

Eastern is now 4-6 on the season and 1-1 in OVC play.

Friday, the women’s soccer team lost 1-0 to Southeast Missouri on a goal that came near the end of the first half.

In the 43rd minute, Redhawk senior forward Natasha Minor kicked the ball from a far distance, which eventually ended up over Teteak’s head.

That was Minor’s seventh goal on the season and her 23rd in her career.

The goal was assisted by freshman midfielder Esmeralda Gonzales and sophomore Brooke Merseal off a throw-in. Minor had three shots in the match.

The Redhawks’ junior goalkeeper Kindra Lierz recorded her 22nd career shutout and her 26th career win. She only faced four shots, one of those on goal.

The Panthers (3-6) were out shot 5-1 in the first half with three shots on goal that all came from different players.

For the match, the advantage went toward Southeast Missouri, 10-4.

Freshman defender Henar Urteaga had two shots with the only one on goal for the Panthers.

The other two shots came from Pappas and junior Chloe Gottschalk.

Redhawk freshman forward Cassidi Tomsu was the only one for the Redhawks to have multiple shots; she finished with two and both were on goal.

Teteak finished the match with six saves.

The Redhawks (7-2) had seven corner kicks compared to Eastern’s one.

The Panthers will travel to take on Jacksonville State Friday at 7 p.m.

Phil Delma and Tyler McCluskey can be reached at 581-2812 or densportsdesk@gmail.com.