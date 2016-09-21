Von Itter enjoying last season as Eastern golfer





Filed under features, Sports

From junior golf and private lessons at a young age, through high school and college, Erika Von Itter has entered her final year on Eastern women’s golf team.

Golfing has been Von Itter’s passion since childhood and has remained a priority throughout her career. As a child, she fell in love with the game at 7 years old. Growing up, her father never played golf, however, he had a love for the game that had a lasting effect.

Von Itter never had a professional golfer to look up to, however, her dad was her biggest influence.

“When he was in high school, he always wanted to be on the golf team,” Von Itter said. “But he couldn’t because of restrictions with his family.”

In hopes of following golf and her father’s influence, she took junior golf classes at age 7. While taking those classes, she was accompanied by her neighborhood friends that shared the same interest.

Von Itter gives credit to those junior golf classes when it came to finding a true passion for golf.

“Junior golf definitely helped develop and begin that spark of interest to keep at it,” Von Itter said. “I just remember how much fun it was and all the friends I made through junior golf that are still my friends ‘til this day.”

Until age 12, she took junior golf until age restrictions caused her to take private lessons through junior high until high school. Even with junior golf and private lessons, Von Itter wasn’t used to competitive golf until she began playing in high school.

“Junior high wasn’t as competitive because everyone was figuring out their favorite sport,” Von Itter said. She also tried playing soccer but realized golf was the sport she had a passion for.

Mike Abott was Von Itter’s private instructor and family friend during junior high. When she entered high school, she noticed Abott was the high school coach, who continued to remain her swing coach. When asked about her high school career, Von Itter only had high praise.

“Honestly, it was probably the best experience of my life,” she said.

She loved golfing in high school through two distinct ways: bonding and success. Von Itter said everyone got along and helped each other.

“We just got along so well and encouraged each other to practice,” she said. “And I think that’s why we did so well.”

From her freshman to senior year of high school, her team placed each year, also reaching regionals, sectionals and then state.

Individually, she gained confidence her junior year after she shot an 88. As senior year rolled around, she broke into the low 80s and soon high 70s. Von Itter kept improving through her senior year, and when sectionals arrived, she shot a 73 par even.

“That was, to this day, still the lowest score I’ve ever gotten,” she said.

After finishing her high school career on a high note, Von Itter was set on becoming a collegiate golfer. She was elated when Eastern gave her a scholarship and she immediately accepted.

Von Itter said she was excited, as well as intimidated, to golf for the Panthers. The competition wasn’t the intimidation factor, however the current golfers who had established relationships made her feel on the outside.

“It’s intimidating because they all have friendships and relationships that you’re not a part of yet,” Von Itter said. “I didn’t worry so much about scoring, but I was more interested in the team and the scoring would come along.”

When asked what her biggest strengths and weaknesses have been over the four years, her answer varied between her physical and mental play.

Physically, Von Itter and Abott said her putting was always her strong suit. Getting to the green was challenging for her, however, she had confidence in making putts wherever on the green.

When it came to struggles on the course, Von Itter and Abott also agree that her short game is where she always needed improvement.

Besides the physical aspect and technique of golfing, the mental aspect was a specific area Von Itter felt she needed to improve daily.

“I would say it’s getting into my own head,” she said. “And that’s every golfers weakness, always worrying if they can make a shot or if they’re better than others.”

While on the golf team, Von Itter decided to join the Alpha Phi sorority. When it came to balancing golf and Greek life, Von Itter said it was challenging at times.

Von Itter has missed Alpha Phi events, such as barn-dances and social events. However, she had confidence in herself with juggling both areas; along with understanding how golf was the reason she came to Eastern.

“There were times when golf did cause me to miss sorority events,” Von Itter said. “However, golf is the reason I attended Eastern and this year, I’ll be able to attend more events.”

Aside from acknowledging her flaws, Von Itter also reflects on her four years besides strengths and weaknesses on the course.

Von Itter said making a best friend in her first two years golfing was essential. It helped her adapt, seek guidance and enjoy herself on the team.

“My first two years here before I decided to go into Greek life, I quickly made friends with Lexi Hammerton, who later transferred to Bradley University,” Von Itter said. “It made things a lot easier to talk about golf and school and balancing them both easier.”

Since golf is a team sport, nothing is easy on or off the course. Von Itter said she loved golfing all four years, but it was not always easygoing.

“I think with any team, there’s always conflict and misunderstandings,” Von Itter said. “Being able to take a step back and understand that everyone thinks differently was essential to resolving conflicts and acting like adults.”

Von Itter has enjoyed every moment of being on the golf team. For the future freshmen, she has advice that does not solely revolve around golf. She encourages them to focus on themself and make the most of their four years.

“Just have fun,” Von Itter said. “It’s four years of college, and yes, it is serious if you’re on a scholarship, but you have to remember, do not let the time go to waste. They’re the best four years of your life, and remember to make friends and branch out.”

Adam Shay can be reached at 581-2812 or acshay@eiu.edu