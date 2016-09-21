Men’s soccer falls to Wright State





Filed under Soccer, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Eastern men’s soccer team was unable to get much going on offense in their 1-0 loss to Wright State on Wednesday night.

It was the second straight loss for the panthers, who fall to 2-4-1 on the season, and second straight game a second half goal resulted in a loss. This was the second time this season that Eastern was shutout.

Absent in the first half, Eastern’s offense was only able to muster three shots compared to Wright State’s seven. The lack of offense led to Wright State playing on Eastern’s side of the field for most of the half.

Wright State attacked early and often in the first half, but the Eastern defense, led by junior goalkeeper Mike Novotny was able to hold them to zero goals. Novotny was forced to make two saves in the first half and finished with four total. Eastern was credited with a team save in the game.

With Wright State going into the half out shooting Eastern 7-3, it seemed like Wright State was on the attack for the full 45 minutes. The Raiders kept the pressure on Novotny in the first half with their 10 corner kicks.

Eastern came out in the second half and competed more evenly with Wright State as they each had seven shots. Each goalkeeper was forced to make two saves in the second half as well.

In the 73rd minute, Wright State’s Eric Lynch was able to find the right corner of the net giving the Raiders the only goal they would need to down the Panthers. For Lynch, the goal capped off a night in which he led Wright State on offense with 6 shots.

Lynch played all but six minutes of the game and registered four of the team’s five shots on goal in the game. Tristan Lyle was the only other player on Wright State to be credited with a shot on goal in the game. Lyle finished with three shots total.

For Eastern, the three shots on goal came from senior Miguel Carillo, sophomore Julian Montoya and senior Tim Pieper. Carillo and Montoya led the team with two shots apiece. Sophomore Trevor Kerns, freshman Marcus Menniti, sophomore Brendan McDonough, freshman Yann Nsoga and freshman Alex Castaneda each recorded a shot in the game.

Montoya’s shot on goal came with a header in the final 30 seconds, but Wright State’s goalkeeper Joel Sundell made the easy save to seal the victory.

JJ Bulock can be reach at 581-2812 or jpbullock@eiu.edu