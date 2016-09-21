Chinese political candidate to speak at Eastern





One of three candidates for Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Jasper Tsang Yok-sing, will be giving a speech 7 p.m. Wednesday in Roberson Auditorium in Lumpkin Hall about the role of Hong Kong in world politics.

Tsang, who over the past eight years served as president of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council and Speaker of the Hong Kong Parliament, announced his candidacy last July and is likely to win the election, according to an annual survey conducted by the University of Hong Kong.

The election will take place in March.

According to the survey, Tsang is the city’s most popular lawmaker.

He was also featured in the Sept. 12 cover story of Time magazine (Asian Edition).

According to the article, Tsang is a bridge builder among pro- and anti-Chinese forces in Hong Kong and is considered to be the city’s best hope.

Tsang, who is also a founding member of Hong Kong’s largest political party (the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong), is trying to fix the rift between Hong Kong and China, said the article.

Eastern President David Glassman welcomed Tsang Tuesday in Chicago and traveled with him while meeting with state officials.

Glassman said he is looking forward to hosting the event, and it should be a very interesting lecture.

Ryan Hendrickson, the interim dean of the graduate school and a political science professor, said Tsang’s lecture is an opportunity for the Eastern community to hear from a distinguished international leader.

“Students and the community will definitely benefit from his presentation,” Hendrickson said.

Ping Chen, director of Eastern’s Public Policy Institute, worked hard to bring Tsang to Eastern, he said.

The lecture is scheduled to be 20 minutes and is set to be followed by a question-and-answer session. A reception will also take place from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Lumpkin Auditorium foyer.

Admission to the lecture is free and open to the public.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.