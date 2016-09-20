SACIS hosting 5k walk/run during family weekend





For the first time ever, the Take Back the Day 5K will coincide with Family Weekend. The Sexual Assault Counseling and Information Service is scheduled to host its third annual run/walk 5K at 8 a.m. this Saturday at Sister City Park.

To get students more involved and create a “communiversity” effort in helping the cause, SACIS event coordinator Erin Walters said SACIS is offering some special deals for students, including that they only have to pay $10 to participate. If a student decides to be involved, their family is allowed to participate for free. Students can also sponsor the event. For $25, five students can participate to represent a club, a hall or a Greek organization. The student group with the most participation will win an award.

“We wanted to make this event one of those ties between the university and our community so that the students and their parents can be a part of our community and see some of the neighborhoods within our community and the community can see students participating in something that has such a positive mission,” Walters said.

The 5K started as a way to bring more awareness to sexual violence and help raise money for SACIS’ many services, which include providing prevention education for schools and the community, as well as counseling and advocacy for those impacted by sexual violence.

The name ties into the Take Back the Night march SACIS has each spring, SACIS adult counselor, Donna Turner Hudson said.

“Take Back the Night is a signature event for Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April,” Hudson said. “That’s an international movement geared toward reclaiming streets and towns as spaces where women should not have to be afraid at night. So we symbolically take back the night in the spring and we take back the day in the fall.”

In the past people from boy scouts to the former Eastern President, William Perry have made the event interesting in the past, Walters said.

“He participated, and as a result we say he is the fastest president to cross the SACIS 5K line,” Walters said.

Hudson said the involvement of the community is uplifting.

“Seeing folks from both campus and community, families, and folks of different generations and walks of life coming together to support survivors makes me so happy,” Hudson said. “And it’s just fun to be out of the office having a great time with coworkers and SACIS supporters.”

Marko Mohlenhoff, a member of the SACIS Board of Directors, also participates in the run/walk. In fact, he has been in the 5K since it started.

“Even if I weren’t on the board, I would still participate – sexual assault is an issue that affects all of us. Participating in this event is just one small, but effective way that I can continue to support SACIS so that they can keep supporting survivors in our community,” Mohlenhoff said. “It’s also a way for me to personally participate in changing our culture to one where sexual assault is never okay, where we stop blaming and questioning the victims of sexual assault and where our institutions rise to the absolute highest standards of accountability in punishing perpetrators of sexual assault.”

Not only does this run/walk raise money and awareness, it is also community building, Mohlenhoff said.

“It’s a great way to get out and be active, usually on a beautiful fall morning, with other good folks from the Charleston and Eastern communities and support an organization that plays such an important role in serving our community,” Mohlenhoff said. “What more could you ask for?”

The 5K is set up to make it fun for all, Walters said. All runners and walkers are welcome to bring strollers and dogs on leashes. Although the 5K route varies each year, this year’s route should be easy and pleasant for walkers and runners of all abilities, Hudson said. There are also awards for different age categories. These fun awards make for great memories, Mohlenhoff said.

“Hands down, my best memory of the event was taking a medal for my time in my age category for men last year. It was wonderful,” Mohlenhoff said. “I was the absolutely last person to cross the finish line. Of course, it helped that I was the only man in my age category. Still, I’ll take it.”

Hudson said one of the most important parts of this walk/run is it shows victims of sexual assault the community cares and supports them, Hudson said.

“As a counselor at SACIS, I know that many survivors feel alone and isolated in their experience of sexual assault, Hudson said. “There is a lot of shame and secrecy involved so it’s hard for people to talk about what they have been through. When survivors can see that the community has come together in support of their healing, I think it reduces some of that sense of alienation for survivors. It’s like the community is saying “you’re not alone; we care about you.”

Mohlenhoff said he strongly recommends getting involved.

“It’s a wonderful event,” Mohlenhoff said. “The atmosphere of the event is so positive and welcoming, you’ll be glad you did it. You can walk the whole route, if you prefer, or you don’t even have to walk the whole thing. Come and get involved in supporting a great cause!”

On-site registration goes from 7 to 8 a.m. the day of the walk /run at Sister City Park. The entry fee is $20 before the event or $25 on-site. If people do not want to participate in the race or walk, they can still donate to SACIS by donation at www.firstgiving.com/sacis or by mailing a donation to SACIS, 1505 18th St., Suite 2, Charleston, IL 61920.

Chrissy Miller can be reached at 581-2812 or clmiller9@eiu.edu.