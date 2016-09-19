Women’s tennis picks up wins at Saluki Fall Classic





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Eastern continued its fall season Sunday, at the SIUC fall classic with last week’s inactive players back in the lineup.

The Panthers were competitive all day, with wins coming in their No. 2 singles flight as well as No. 10. They finished second in multiple flights throughout the tournament in singles as well as doubles.

Junior Grace Summers won her singles flight in her first match of the fall, defeating Southeast Missouri sophomore Anais Emelie losing only one game (6-0, 6-1). She then finished off the set besting SIUC sophomore Tereza Klocova in a grueling third match (3-6, 6-3, 10-8).

Summers was statistically the Panthers’ most dominant player last season and started the 2016 fall season off strong.

Freshman Shelby Anderson also won her flight, in the first games of her college career. After advancing to the championship of her flight due to an injury suffered mid-match to opponent Joanne Hollings of Southeast Missouri, she won the last match beating Senior Nicole Jones of Western Illinois (6-4, 6-1).

Anderson was inactive last week at the SIUE invite.

Senior Kelly Iden found a bit of success in her first contests of the season as well, finishing second in her flight. After defeating Arkansas St. Senior Julie Gauguery (6-3, 6-4), She was defeated in the flight championship by Senior Ana Sofia Cordero of SIUC (6-3, 6-4).

Iden also found success in pairing up with freshman Emily Pugachevsky defeating Western Illinois’ Courtney Lubbers and Jenna Wallace (6-2).

Iden was sidelined for the first invite with an illness.

Sophomores Srishti Slaria and Abby Carpenter both earned wins in their singles flights before falling in their respective championships.

Slaria and Carpenter were also paired up in doubles. The pair won their match against the Western Illinois duo of Anna Daniel Fuentes and Cary Milanes (6-2).

Emily Pugachevsky is building a winning resume as a freshman with a win last week at the SIUE invite, as well as finishing second in her flight this week.

Pugachevsky defeated Junior Maria Bessmertnaya of Western Illinois in three sets (6-7, 6-2, 10-5). She then fell in her championship to SEMO freshman Oleksandra Doroshenko (6-1, 6-3).

The freshmen have started off strong for the Panthers this season, with Pugachevsky earning her first victory last week and Anderson winning her flight this week.

“The freshmen are really fitting in with the team and are already playing at a high level,” Coach Emily Wang said. “We match up pretty evenly with each team we have competed against, it is just a matter of tweaking technique and strategy to be ahead of our recent competition.”

The official doubles teams are coming into shape as well.

“I feel confident in the pairings for doubles that we played this weekend,” Wang said. “We have made a lot of improvements in doubles these past couple of weeks and will continue to improve this fall to be prepared for the spring season.”

Parker Valentine can be reached at 581-2812 or pivalentine@eiu.edu