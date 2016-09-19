Wendell, Woodson take title at Valparaiso Invite





Eastern’s men’s tennis team had a successful weekend in the first tournament of the season at Valparaiso University. Multiple team members returned to campus with at least one victory.

The doubles team of junior Jared Woodson and redshirt senior Jacob Wendell won their flight, after winning 6-3 and 6-4 against Maurice Scheich from Purdue and Matt Bouggy of Chicago State.

The duo went on to beat Rohan Wattley and Felix Savard in the finals. Woodson and Wendell fell to Bernardo Neves and Johnny Wu of Washington.

Woodson also had a singles victory and although he finished 1-2 on the weekend, coach Sam Kercheval said he played very well and was in his matches until the end against very good players.

Woodson dropped his opening singles match against Tony Leto of Iowa, before earning a win in the consolation bracket against Konrad Kozlowski of Washington.

Freshmen Marko Stefan Janjusic and Braden Davis also found success in doubles competition. After losing their opening match, the duo went on to win the consolation final 6-2 against Purdue’s Scheich and Bouggy.

Both Janjusic and Davis picked up two singles match victories as well, with Janjusic finishing seventh in flight D.

After defeating Bouggy in the first flight D match, Ammer lost to Wattley from Chicago State in the third place match.

Kercheval was overall pleased with how his team performed.

Going into the tournament, he was not worried about wins and losses, but rather that his team got experience from their matches. He said that the goal going into the weekend was to see how his players would perform and get an idea of where they are competitively.

He wanted to see how the freshmen would handle the nerves of playing in their first collegiate matches and how the upperclassmen would come back after the summer.

Kercheval has the same expectations going forward as he did coming into the tournament. “I want to continue to work on how we compete, work hard whether in practice, the weight room or wherever we may be,” he said. “And continue to build our team culture so that we can be successful down the road.”

The next matches for Eastern are in the EIU Invitational at the Darling Courts, which starts on Friday, Sept. 30. Eastern will stay at home the rest of the fall with EIU Alumni Weekend taking place two weeks following the EIU Invitational.

