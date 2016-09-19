Transfer finds spot on football team after long road to Eastern

Justin Brown Junior running back Korliss Marshall rushes with the ball during the season opener Sept. 1 versus Western Illinois. Marshall finished with 111-yards recieving and 42-yards rushing.





Transferring from a different school can be a tough and rocky road for some athletes.

For Korliss Marshall, a transfer-junior on the football team, it was more about the connections he made before attending the University of Arkansas that helped him reach Eastern and those connections carried the weight when times were stressful during the transfer process.

Former Eastern defensive line coach Dennis Winston contacted Marshall after high school when Winston was at Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Shortly after finding out Marshall was looking for a new University to transfer to, Winston was contacting him again.

“(Arkansas) Pine-Bluff wasn’t for me, but when (Winston) found out that I was exploring transfer options later, he was one of the first people who called me,” Marshall said. “And a mutual friend, Horace Arkadie, transferred here from Arkansas as well so he helped me make that decision also.”

“We knew each other previously, and I transferred to Eastern a year before he did,” Arkadie said. “In his transfer process he reached out to me, took the recruiting visit, and now the rest as is.”

Arkadie was a defensive tackle for Eastern, who played his final season in 2015.

Departing from Arkansas came with its challenges; the running back said it has been the biggest struggle he has ever had to overcome in his athletic career.

“I didn’t know what my next move was going to be and I was pretty lost after deciding to transfer,” Marshall said. “It then became a matter of what I was going to do next. Was I going to do something to better the situation or was I going to continue to pout and not get anything done? I had to come back from that to better myself.”

So far in his first season at Eastern, Marshall logged a season-high 111 reception yards against Western Illinois, his 79-yards touchdown reception was his first touchdown as a member of the Eastern Football team.

Marshall has 37 total rushing yards; his longest of 18-yards came against Miami of Ohio.

Marshall said even though he is contributing to the Eastern offense, there is room for improvement in his game.

“Thus far I feel as if I could have played better, “ Marshall said. “Sometimes you just have to accept that game day is not always your day. I feel that I have contributed well to the team, my coaches and teammates have told me and that helps me and all I have to do is keep that up.”

Marshall said that while his strengths are in his speed and agility, the energy that he brings lights a spark that helps himself and others make the big plays.

“I’ve been working on getting better at my cuts, and my vision,” Marshall said. “So once I get the chance to get back on the field and move around a little bit more… I’m not saying there’s anything wrong, but there is always room for improvement.”

At practice he continues to improve, but all that matters to Marshall is the game.

A transfer from a bigger school like Arkansas to Eastern would be a major transition in itself, but as Marshall vies to improve his game at practice, he said all that matters during the game is Eastern winning.

“I look at playing football the same way, FCS or FBS sized school, it doesn’t make a difference,” Marshall said. “Of course it’s going to be different coming from a school the size of Arkansas to a school the Size of Eastern, but once you get here and get well-acquainted, it’s the same. Just a smaller place in a new state.”

Marshall said he has no shortage of goals either and is striving for the Panthers to have a winning season above all else, including his own success.

“I would like to hit 1,000 yards receiving, I would love to hit 2,000 rushing,” Marshall said, “but honestly, I could care less about the stats. I would rather have a winning season and terrible stats than to have great stats and a terrible season. It’s honestly all about the team for me, before what I can do physically for myself.”

Having once played for the SEC, Marshall insists that playing for the Ohio Valley Conference has given him a sense of respect for all players in the league.

“I’ve never really heard of the OVC, having played in the SEC, so I’m looking forward to playing all of these new teams.” Marshall said. “It’s new to me, and really fun to know that the competition is different on every level that you play on, but you also have to respect how hard guys work in the league, and I respect it because playing teams in the OVC is no different than playing a big Division one school.”

The Eastern football team will be back at home this weekend against Austin Peay for Family Weekend,. Kick-off is at 1 p.m.

Maria Baldwin can be reached at 581-2812 or mjbaldwin@eiu.edu