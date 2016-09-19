Panel discusses freedoms of First Amendment

Political science professor Richard Wandling expands on Karen Swenson's, who is also a political science professor, point regarding the terms and conditions of "fighting words" Monday during the Constitution Day Panel in Lumpkin Hall Auditorium.





A panel during Constitution Day covered many First Amendment topics such as the right to protest, religious freedom, Internet safety and the rights of students.

The panel was made up of three professors, Lola Burnham of journalism, Richard Wandling of political science and Karen Swenson of political science.

Aaliyah Stephen, the president of the Society for Collegiate Journalists, Cassie Buchman, the vice president of the Society for Collegiate Journalists Christopher Pickard of the Political Science Association and Jeremy Lynch, the president of the Pre-Law Society, were the moderators.

Stephen asked questions concerning whether or not athletes such as San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick are protected as citizens and employees under the First Amendment. Kaepernick is kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality in America.

Burnham said the First Amendment protects a person from their government and not from their employer.

“If the NFL wanted to come down on Colin Kaepernick, they could according to whatever the items in his contract are,” Burnham said.

Burnham said if there was something in his contract that said he had to stand and he did not, then they could punish him. The NFL has no rules requiring its players to stand during the national anthem, Burnham said.

An example she gave was Chris Jackson, the NBA player who converted to Islam and refused to stand for the national anthem. He was suspended because the NBA requires its players to stand, Burnham said.

When Stephen brought up Leilani Thomas of California, the student who had her grades lowered because she sat during the Pledge of Allegiance to protest the mistreatment of Native Americans, Swenson said the teacher who lowered the grades acted inappropriately and violated Thomas’ First Amendment rights to not stand.

Wandling brought up the Supreme Court case of Tinker vs. Des Moines, where a high school student wore a black armband to protest the Vietnam War. The Court ruled students do not lose their First Amendment rights when they enter the school.

So as long as a student is not interrupting the flow of the school day, the protest is allowed.

Pickard asked the panel about the government and whether or not it can censor the Internet.

Swenson said the government has been hands off on the Internet with minor exception.

“They attempted in 1996 to pass a law which protected children from accessing sexually explicit materials,” Swenson said.

“The Supreme Court shot that down on numerous grounds.”

Burnham brought up Facebook and Twitter as examples of Internet censorship.

She said because they are private corporations, they can regulate the speech which occurs on their websites, with actions ranging from taking down posts to banning user accounts entirely.