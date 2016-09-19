OVC play just days away





For the first time in two years, the Panthers are heading into Ohio Valley Conference play with a winning record after picking up two of the biggest wins in Eastern Coach Kim Dameron’s career.

Eastern was 0-3 the past two seasons going into conference play, but sits at 2-1 in 2016 thanks to a dominating defense and strong play by redshirt junior quarterback Mitch Kimble.

Eastern had no problem in OVC contests in 2015, losing just one game to Jacksonville State, but now coming out of non-conference with a winning record, they have proven they can win games outside of the OVC.

The Panthers also lost to non-OVC opponent Northern Iowa in the playoffs last year 53-17.

“We don’t have everybody around the country writing about how we can’t win a non-conference game and we’ve only won conference games,” Dameron said. “That’s big for our program. An FBS win and a Missouri Valley win are huge.”

The Panthers open up against Austin Peay, a team they dominated last year 40-16.

One question heading into the game against Illinois State was whether or not the Panthers could get the run game going. Though the first two games, redshirt senior running back Devin Church and redshirt junior running back Korliss Marshall were without touchdowns.

Church said one run could change the way of the season and that run may have just been his 30-yard touchdown run at the beginning of Saturday’s fourth quarter. It was his first rushing touchdown of the season and his longest.

Austin Peay has played just two games this season, including an OVC loss to Tennessee Tech. Their opponents have outscored them 98-24.

Eastern will alternate home and away games the rest of the season. They will not have back-to-back away or home games.

One of the biggest games on the Panthers schedule is their matchup with Jacksonville State: last year’s OVC champion. The Gamecocks came into O’Brien Field and came away with a 24-3 win after scoring 21 points in the second half.

This time around, the Panthers will head to Jacksonville State’s home field with a chance to get that win back, just as they did with Illinois State. If things shape up like they did last year, that game could be both schools’ conference championship game.

The Panthers will host Tennessee-Martin and travel to Eastern Kentucky to finish off their 2016 regular season.

Tennessee-Martin played the Panther closer than Eastern Kentucky. Eastern just snuck by with a 23-21 victory at Tennessee-Martin. An early fourth quarter touchdown gave the Panthers a 23-15 lead off a 45-yard interception return by Thomas Coronado.

The two points Eastern won by came from a safety earlier in the game, and when Tennessee-Martin scored with just under five minutes to play in the game, they failed to convert on the two-point try.

Eastern stopped the run try by Jarod Neal.

The Panthers ran away with the game against Eastern Kentucky, taking a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter. Eastern’s defense forced Eastern Kentucky to use three quarterbacks in the game.

Starting quarterback Tyler Swafford threw four interceptions in his time in the game. Backup quarterback Bennie Coney threw an interception as well.

It’s just the beginning of the season, but Eastern has showed in past years that they can play against any conference opponent.

The Panthers and Governors will kick-off at 1 p.m. Saturday at O’Brien Field for Family Weekend.

Sean Hastings can be reached at 581-2812 or smhastings@eiu.edu