Late goal by Scaro downs Marian

Midfielder Ali Carlson prepares to accept a pass during Monday's game against Marian college on the practice fields behind O'Brien Field.



With five minutes remaining in the match, redshirt junior forward Emma Scaro got a through ball from freshman defender Henar Urteaga to score what would be the final factor in the 1-0 decision.

“She (Urteaga) drew the defenders through her and then I saw an opening,” Scaro said.

But her first decision wasn’t to shoot the ball from 18 yards back. Scaro wanted to pass the ball but saw the defense shift towards Urteaga and saw the opening and chance at the goal.

“There was a bubble spot that opened up in the goal and I just placed it in,” Scaro said.

The ball slid past Marian’s junior goalkeeper Jurnee Reveles on her right side.

Coach Kiki Lara said the goal was the result of quality team defending and getting behind the ball.

“Emma did a good job of getting in behind but then also having the composure to be calm at the right moment and sneak it in behind there,” Lara said. “It was just a bit of composure and awareness not to make a pass and kind of skip it right in there.”

Ball movement was a key factor in what lead to Scaro’s goal. For most of the first half, the pressure on both sides of the ball from both teams was evenly matched. The Panthers’ (3-5) defense kept swinging the ball around and made ball-movement part of their game plan and it showed in the second half.

“You want to circulate the ball left-to-right. You want to be in control of the game and the girls did that really well in the second half,” Lara said. “Moving left-to-right with still the ability to get behind; we did that much better in the second half.”

Junior defender Carrie Caplin said that the team draws the defenders in to open up gaps on the far side of the field so defenders shift over.

The Knights (5-4) put as equal amount of pressure on the ball and still played physical offense. The Knights kept the ball in the Panthers half of the field for some time throughout the match.

“They were quick up top and were relentless about getting that ball quickly up forward and were very direct,” Lara said. “The back line did a good job of handling that and being aware, stepping off and dropping off, stepping up. They did a good job. They were consistent.”

Lara said the physical play does not bother the team because he wants the team to do the same thing.

One challenge Caplin said was being mentally strong during the match. “You have to keep playing aggressive,” she said.

“The first half we came out a little slow then in the second half our backline and everyone was really high pressured and went into high attack,” Scaro said.

“We were more aggressive, which we knew we had to be coming off the half. We knew we had to change something to get the win,” Caplin said.

In the 33rd minute of the first half, the Knights sophomore goalkeeper Melissa Sturgill was injured on a play that brought in Reveles. Sturgill would not return. Reveeles faced one shot the rest of the half.

Sturgill’s injury came after a collision with another player. Sturgill stayed down for some time but stayed in the game. She left after having another apparent collision.

The Panthers’ freshman goalkeeper Sara Teteak saved three shots en route to the shutout.

Next up for the Panthers is the beginning of Ohio Valley Conference play against Southeast Missouri on Friday at Lakeside Field at 3 p.m.

Tyler McCluskey can be reached at 581-2812 or trmccluskey@eiu.edu