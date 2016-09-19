HOPE to host fundraiser





For over seven years Housing Outreach Prevention and Education, of East Central Illinois has raised donations and awareness for domestic violence through their Night of HOPE fundraiser.

HOPE is a non-profit organization that provides victims of domestic violence shelter, education, legal assistance and more.

The fundraiser will be hosted from 5 to 9 p.m. at Friday on Sept. 30 in Jackson Avenue Coffee.

According to their website, HOPE’s mission is to “empower persons to live independent, non-violent lives through the provisions of Housing, Outreach, Prevention and Education.”

Althea Pendergast, executive director of HOPE, said Night of HOPE is the biggest event of the year.

Pendergast said Night of HOPE is not just about the donations, but will also teach families around the community about domestic violence and spread awareness.

This year, Pendergast said the members of HOPE would like to raise $5,000 in donations for the organization.

“It is important to have a big turnout this year because of the previous issues with the state budget,” Pendergast said.

The state of Illinois has been without a budget for little over a year, meaning social services, such as HOPE, have not been fully funded.

The donations will help cover the cost for shelter needs, transitional housing, and counseling for adults and children.

Dan Reible, owner of Jackson Avenue Coffee and a HOPE board member, said the JAC will be hosting the fundraiser and providing a silent auction that started at the beginning of the month and ends the night of the fundraiser. The night will also feature three live bands, various raffles, gift certificates and food.

The fundraiser begins at 5 p.m. with the band Reverend Robert playing, following them is AM Radio at 6 p.m., Tequila Mockingbyrd at 7 p.m. and closing the night at 8 p.m. is Mother Lode.

On top of providing entertainment and food, Jackson Avenue Coffee will be giving away 20 percent of all sales on Friday, Sept. 30 and donating them to HOPE to help their cause. Reible said the fundraiser is fun for all ages and everyone is invited to come and learn about HOPE and help spread awareness.

Pendergast said students who are unable to attend the fundraiser can donate by visiting HOPE’s website or send donations to their office, P.O. Box 732 in Charleston, Ill.

Tiffany Ayres-Dunn can be reached at 581-2812 or tmayresdunn@eiu.edu.