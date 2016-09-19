City council to vote on grant





The Charleston city council will vote on a Community Development Block Grant Program Grant Application at their meeting.

The grant will go to rehabilitating and improving a targeted area in the city, city clerk Deborah Muller said.

These can include roof replacements, installing wires, furnace replacements, vinyl and electrical siding and wiring.

According to this week’s agenda, the staff’s recommendation for this item is to waive the layover period and approve the grant application.

The city council is also set to vote on renewing an agreement with the Illinois Department of Revenue for an Alcoholic Liquor Enforcement Pilot Program.

Under the terms of this agreement, every alcoholic liquor license holder is subject to an annual Standard Compliance Inspection. An inspection report should be submitted electronically by the city, and a subsidy will be rendered to the city for the submitted inspection.

Also on the agenda for the meeting Tuesday is the recognition of Oct. 9-15 as Fire Prevention Week, a resolution to approve the closing of a street for the Charleston Challenge 40-mile Relay Foot Race on Nov. 5.

According to the agenda, the relay would require the temporary closure of portions of Reynolds Drive and McComb Street, because participants will gather and begin the 40-Mile loop at Carl Sandburg Elementary School in order to facilitate the race.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.