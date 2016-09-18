Students compete to be ‘College Star’





College Star contestant Devon Davis promised his grandfather he would not perform sensual music at the College Star talent show.

However, to the audience’s delight, he started performing sensual songs and dancing during the later part of his performance.

Davis ended up winning first place at the College Star talent show, which took place Saturday night in the Grand Ballroom of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.

College Star showed the talents of seven performers, ranging from Rhythm and X-tacy dancing to a mash-up of different songs, a cover of “Rather Be” on the ukulele and singing by Alexa Gallione and tap dancing and singing by Keyana Latimer.

There was also a gospel rap performed by Roosevelt and Russel Martin and singing by a group called The Heartbreakers and a solo artist named Taleiya Baker.

The performers were not the only ones having fun during College Star.

Before the show, students danced to rap music while they waited for the show to begin.

During the intermission, the show turned into a large dance party as students danced on the stage, the front of the ballroom and in their seats.

Also during intermission, Greek organizations from National Pan-Hellenic Council gathered on stage to stroll, wrapped in toilet paper. After this, they showed off their strolls on the ballroom floor.

Organizers of the College Star talent show live-streamed the performances on their website.

Tylen Elliott, who planned the show, said he loved its diversity.

“We had people of all races, and they were turning up to the same music,” Elliott said.

Elliott said he will use College Star as an example to make future shows even greater as he plans College Star talent shows at other universities.

Elliott said College Star is scheduled at Illinois State University where he hopes for an even better response and more ticket sales.

Melanie Dyer, one of the hosts for College Star, said she enjoyed Baker’s performance because of how she added her own flavor to her music.

“I think she’s a very dope person personality-wise and I enjoyed her,” Dyer said.

Dyer said everyone else performing was being themselves as well, and no one was trying to be someone they were not on stage.

Elijah Weathers, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, said he liked all of the acts because they were diverse. He said it was hard to pick a favorite performance.

Weathers added that he has never seen Eastern as energetic as it was at College Star.

Rachel Hampton, a senior family and consumer sciences major, said she was not expecting to have as much fun as she did.

“I did not expect it to be all live, exciting and people turning up,” Hampton said. “Eastern has been very dry lately and (the performers) had such a good performance.”

Hampton said she would rate the show a ten because she had a good time.

Janae Houser, a senior health studies major, said her favorite act was Rhythm and X-Tacy because she used to be on the team and her expectations for the show were met.

“I came to support everyone,” Houser said. “It was a really good show. It was turnt.”

Janet Pernell can be reached at 581-2812 or jopernell@eiu.edu.