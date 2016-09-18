Eastern ranks highest regional Illinois public school





According to the U.S. News and World Report’s annual college ranking for 2016–17, Eastern was the highest-ranking Illinois public school and was rated sixth for the Midwest’s public regional universities.

Eastern is ranked No. 40 among Midwestern regional institutions. Eastern is also ranked as the top Illinois public university for veterans at No. 26.

The statistics for 2016–17 were taken based off data from the 2015–16 school year. The U.S. News ranks schools, taking into account the university’s objectives and regional location. Schools are then ranked according to academic excellence such as the four-year graduation rate, selectivity and the student-to-faculty ratio.

Eastern has a 15:1 student-to-faculty ratio with a 32 percent four-year graduation rate and a 58 percent overall graduation rate.

After academics have been taken into account, the school is then ranked based on the programs and student activities that are offered. Then the cost of tuition for both in-state and out-of-state students is rated.

The U.S. News also recognized Eastern’s student clubs and organizations on campus, which total 200, as well as the $11,580 in-state tuition fee and the $13,740 out-of-state tuition fee as notable qualities for the institution.

Other states in the Midwest region included in the ranking were Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Charleston has also been named second in a list of the top 50 safest college towns, according to Safewise.com.

This site takes into account the location of the university and evaluates the most recent FBI crime statistics for that area. Charleston ranks No. 41 in a list of the safest cities in America overall.

