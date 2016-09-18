Defense carries Panthers in upset win





Every team in sports has an identity, and for the Eastern football team that has been its defense.

It was all about defense Saturday afternoon in Normal as the Panthers shutout a nationally ranked Illinois State squad in the first half of the game.

Eastern sent a message with its 10-0 lead in the half, and did so in front of a sellout crowd, as 13,391 fans saw the Panthers come out in the second half even stronger.

Eastern went on to allow 21 points in the second half as well as over 400 total yards of offense in the game, but this game went beyond the numbers.

“The yards don’t really mean anything to us, because we were taught that you can bend but don’t break,” red-shirt junior Nick Horne said. “You can make it all the way down the field, but we’re still going to fight.”

Horne finished the game with two tackles for loss and a sack in a key moment of the game.

In the end, Eastern stood its ground long enough to hold off Illinois State and knock off the fifth-ranked Redbirds.

That was done after the Panthers used two second-half touchdowns to take a convincing 24-7 lead as time continued to wind down.

Illinois State refused to go down easily in front of its home crowd following that and quickly cut the deficit to 24-21 with under a minute left.

Eastern may have allowed over 400 yards in the game, but its defense relied on one aspect to take advantage of: the turnover battle.

The Panthers forced three turnovers in the game while their offense did not turn it over once.

“I told them before-hand if we win the turnover battle then we win the game, and we did that,” head football coach Kim Dameron said.

Dameron has stressed the defense and run game as one of the most important parts of his team’s success this season.

“We’re a real sound defense; we’re coached really well, and we just execute,” Horne said. “When we execute our job, I don’t think there is an offense that can score on us.”

The Panthers were coming off a win against FBS opponent Miami of Ohio and followed with this victory over Illinois State.

“This is a great win for our program, and this is definitely my biggest win so far at Eastern,” Dameron said.

This win wrapped up conference play for the Panthers, and the defense is now set to take on some easier opponents.

With the task of taking on teams like Western, Miami-Ohio and Illinois State, Eastern is well prepared to take on its conference schedule.

That conference schedule kicks off with Austin Peay coming to town for Eastern’s Family Weekend Saturday.

Maher Kawash can be reached at 581-2812 or mwkawash@eiu.edu.