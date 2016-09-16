Column: Students should vote this year





Columns, Opinions

The 2016 Presidential Election is just a few months away, and that raises the ultimate question.

Who should I vote for?

Well, I am not going to tell you who to vote for or anything like that, but I will tell you one thing.

Go vote.

When it comes to most college students and politics, there are a few different types of people. There is your casual person who has a decent amount of knowledge about what is going on in politics, and has a pretty set idea of who they are voting for.

There is your politic know-it-all who fills up their Twitter feed or Facebook timeline with a plethora of one-sided comments and arguments. Chances are you will unfollow that person by the time November rolls around.

But anyway, then there is your typical careless person who says they probably will not vote because they do not know enough or simply do not care.

Do not be that person.

I am nothing close to a know-it-all when it comes to politics, but in all honesty I would say I know just enough. I will not run to social media to put my thoughts out there at all, but I do take the time to gain some knowledge about what is going on in the world and politics.

Now I am also not saying go run to CNN or Fox News and watch it for hours on end, but I am saying you should maybe think about the election. Whether it is Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, chances are your life will be somewhat affected by the one elected to take the Oval Office.

According to CNBC.com, college students are barely voting. In 2008, just 44 percent of 18-24 year-olds voted in the election.

If you think that figure is low, just wait. In 2012, only 38 percent of 18-24 year-olds used their voting rights and chose a candidate.

College students struck the lowest percentage off all age groups in both years, and if the trend keeps going then it will only get worse.

It should be the complete opposite if anything. It seems as if us college students always have an opinion on something. Every time a big issue comes up in the world everyone is so quick to point fingers, but we do not realize what opportunity voting gives.

Voting allows you to take a stab at this whole being an adult thing and to have a say in who you want to run this great country.

Voting has also become extremely easy. At Eastern you can take a five-minute walk to the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union and make your vote.

Chances are you will pass it several times in the day anyway, so just go vote. Do not be that person who just does not care.

And do not blow off voting if the candidate you loved does not get nominated. Find the similarities in the one of the two candidates that were nominated and vote. If you hate Trump or Clinton, then you are only making it worse by not voting at all.

So get out there and use the great voting rights we are given and make your vote. You can even get one of those cool little stickers your parents always got after voting.

Go vote. It is worth it.

Maher Kawash is a sophomore journalism major. He can be reached at 581-2812 or mwkawash@eiu.edu.