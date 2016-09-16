Column: Sean Says: Spend money on things you love





Filed under Columns, Opinions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

So lemme tell you this. Things can get expensive, and it always seems like the things that we want the most are the ones that society will look at as “things we don’t really need.” Forget what they think and do and buy the things you want that make you happy.

I am not saying going out and spend thousands of dollars on things you want, but right now, the way I see it, we do not have any real responsibility yet like raising a family and so on. Live a little while you still can.

The reason I say this is because the main thing I like to spend my money on costs a pretty penny. I enjoy going to see Dave Matthews Band live and listening to his music more than anything.

This past summer I saw him five times and it ran me about $550, give or take. Yes, it was a really expensive summer, but I do not regret it at all. I would do it again in a heartbeat. I would even like to see him some more times.

My tickets ranged from $85 to $95 each. Some people think I am crazy for buying tickets at that price, but I do not let other people’s opinions dictate decisions I want to make.

My friends will complain, “why would you spend so much money just to see Dave Matthews Band? And why do you need to see him five times?” But that is the thing: I do not need to see him that many times, but that is where I get my excitement and that is where I decide to spend my money.

They will say “he just plays the same stuff every night.” I do not believe that is the case; it is a different experience every night, and getting it to spend with my cousin and my best friends makes it even better.

I am sure there are some of you who want to go to multiple Chicago Cubs games, or want to spend money on gym stuff or buy music equipment. Whatever it is, we all have our loves for certain things.

Nothing is cheap, and that will never change. Pretty soon for us, life is going to hit, and it is going to be like getting hit by a bus. We are still kids as much as we are growing up. This time is going to go by fast, so why would we limit ourselves on doing things we want to do?

Sometimes we want something so much, it seems like a need. That is how it is for me with Dave Matthews Band. I feel like I need to see them at least three times a summer. Maybe you want to spend your money on going to some Cubs games over a summer.

We are in college, and soon we will be out and real life is going to come rolling around. Right now, we still have time to enjoy ourselves. My advice for you is: if there is something you want to do, just do it, even if it costs a decent amount of money, because you obviously love it if you would consider buying it. In the end, you will regret the experiences you did not have.

Sean Hastings is a junior journalism major. He can be reached at 581-2812 or smhastings@eiu.edu.