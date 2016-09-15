Weekly Trend Section: New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week 2016 just came to a close after a week filled with exotic threads and wild entertainment.

There was an extensive list of designers scheduled to partake in the week’s events. Amongst them was Hood by Air under the creative direction of Shayne Oliver.

Oliver said his label originated from his creative vision of meshing songs together as a self-proclaimed DJ, then turning his ideas into a fashion label. Oliver started the menswear label in 2006, making T-shirts and sweatshirts for his friends then expanding his works to a broader audience.

In a 2014 article titled “Shayne Oliver of Hood by Air on His Design Vision,” Oliver told Emily Segal of Businessoffashion.com he saved money from DJ’ing to develop his vision.

“I guess through DJ’ing I was able to save money, and then eventually I was just hunting around with the production houses and creating pieces from what I could afford,” Oliver said.

HBA is known for the punk street style it emphasizes through its oversized tees. The designs have the “HBA” logo embroidered on them to discretely separate them from the distinctive ghetto Goth looks that embody the mixing of atypical styles.

“We knew that being overtly punk didn’t even resonate as anything that was edgy or had shock-value because it’s like, punk. We get it, you know?” Oliver said. “Well, it’s just like moving the logo from a T-shirt and putting it on this really insane thing that you wouldn’t wear at the time. It’s like, ‘If you want to wear the logo you have to put this on’ type thing.

Sneaking styles into other styles. Nicholas K designs hit the stage the morning of September 8 at 9 a.m. to kick off the week’s events.

The New York based brand that was founded in 2003 and stems from travel to remote lands, urban life and outdoor quests.

Brothers Christopher and Nicholas Kunz said they intend to create clothes that are not restricted to one season and are highly transitional and versatile.

The sibling duo usually embodies natural earthy tones from bizarre destinations with an urban twist, and just as their previous collections show this one was no exception to their forte.

One Los Angeles based brand sets itself apart completely by labeling itself as a non-demographic marque with no gender specific role. The apparel designed and carried by 69 is not made for any specific gender, race, nor body type.

69’s head designer is currently unknown, keeping their gender and ultimately their identity anonymous to the public, perhaps to coincide with the brand’s overall mission.

The anonymous head designer, who will be referred to as “69,” told Edward Heinrich of Impakter.com in a January 2016 article titled “69 Clothing, a Non-Demographic Brand,” the brand aims to erase the traditional body size distinctions that society is so familiar with. “It is important not to presume a specific body type or gender so that every body can relate to or wear the clothing,” 69 said.

Along with the label’s non-gender specific attire, the brand encourages cultural diversity.

69 cast models from an array of ethnicities, styles and body types. The head designer said they hire “friends and friends of friends, whoever is around.” Thousands of people travel from all over the world to attend the renowned phenomenon.

New York is already a bustling city with a population of over 19 million people. Fashion Week usually brings about 232,000 more people to the state to engage in the endless upscale shows, after parties, and meet and greets.

The Guardian estimates that NYFW brings in about $20 million, including the $7 million people spend shopping, the $9 million spent on food, and the $6 million worth of hotel fees. Quotes are courtesy of Impakter.com, The Guardian and Businessoffashion.com

Thaija Evans can be reached at 581-2812 or tvevans@eiu.edu.