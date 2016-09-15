The Monolithic to redeem rock ‘n’ roll in Charleston

“Rock ‘n’ Redemption” is being brought to Charleston by The Monolithic at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Mac’s Uptowner.

Chris Chamness mans the guitar, Hunter Beattie rules the keyboard, Paul Beckmeyer controls the bass, and Shayne Cordevant masters the drums.

All four members contribute their vocals to produce what Chamness said is “just good, solid rock.”

The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, The Black Keys, Fleetwood Mac, and The Who are only five of the many bands that have influenced The Monolithic.

“When it comes to writing, we’re generally inspired by life and our experiences we pick up having chosen this lifestyle,” Chamness said. “We listen to what we like and reinterpret it in our way, just like people have been doing for the past couple hundred years.”

Chamness said he knew Cordevant from being in bands together before The Monolithic and met Beattie in college, where he said they shared not only a spot in the music business program but also an “extreme love for The Beatles.”

The two then met Beckmeyer in college through open mic shows. “I got the group together because they were all the best I knew at what they do, and I thought all those people together could do amazing things,” Chamness said.

Before Chamness started playing music at age 11, he said he used to pretend anything was a guitar, even nail clippers.

Beckmeyer’s mom introduced him to music. He said she taught him how to play piano and that he remembers hearing her play Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon.”

Beattie said music has always felt natural to him and that he decided to “just jump into it” because he had the time and patience.

Cordevant said listening to music when he was a kid made him want to do the things he heard on the radio. The band’s biggest support systems are their families, but Beattie said the band could depend on alcohol, caffeine, and heartbeat to keep them going.

“I don’t think rock music has reached its apex yet and has plenty more to show, so we’re always in pursuit of something greater than we could imagine,” Chamness said. “The pursuit of becoming a better musicians is what [also] keeps us going.”

Chamness said the band is fueled by their sincere love for music and a desire to do it for their entire lives.

The band said this is obvious when The Monolithic rocks the stage. Being on stage is the “highest form of elation” Chamness said he has ever experienced. For Cordevant, he said he feels like he is learning to play the drums again like when he was a young boy, which he points out that he did naked.

“Everything is right in the world for that moment and all that matters is that you and everyone else is having a great time,” Chamness said. “Our audience is everything to us.”

Chamness said the band is traveling to new states with new audiences more frequently, but that they are excited to rock Mac’s Uptowner for a third time.

So far, Chamness said the band has checked booking a 20-state tour, recording in Nashville, and catching the attention of The Pageant, a St. Louis venue big enough to fit 3,000, off their musical bucket list.

The Monolithic released a new single Tuesday, and it is available on Bandcamp at themonolithic.bandcamp.com.

Fans and others interested can also check out the The Monolithic on Facebook and Instagram (themonolithic).

Carole Hodorowicz can be reached at 581-2812 or cdhodorowicz@eiu.edu.