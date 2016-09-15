LASO to offer a taste of Latino heritage

A taste of the Latin-American heritage through music and dance is at the forefront of the Latin American Student Organization’s mission to bring cultural awareness to the campus and community.

This night of dancing to Latin music is opened to all students at “Vamos A Bailar” on 9 p.m. Saturday in the University Ballroom of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.

Adam Sandoval, president of LASO, said the purpose of the event is to spread awareness of the Latino culture.

“Being that it’s one of our main focuses in the Latin American Student Organization, we felt that having a dance will showcase the music and dance styles within the Latino culture,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval said it would also give the Eastern community some time to just relax, have fun and dance.

Sandoval said all the proceeds from “Vamos A Bailar” would go towards other LASO events and fun things to share with the Eastern community throughout the year.

The event will consist of Latin music including, but not limited, to Merengue, Cumbia, Bachata and Reggaeton.

There will also be a dance contest along with games and drawings for prizes. Gladys Valentin, graduate student and vice president of LASO, said she hopes people will have an exciting time and maybe learn how to dance Bachata, Merengue or Cumbia Salsa.

“My hopes for this event is to be successful and that everyone has a goodnight,” Valentin said. “You don’t have to be an expert in dancing Latin music just bring your dancing shoes.”

Kasey Adams, junior Spanish major and events coordinator, said this will be the first time in four years that LASO had the event at night. She also said while the preferred attire is business casual, they will not keep anyone from attending the event if they wear casual clothing.

“We won’t turn anyone down for being underdressed (like wearing jeans) but we hope everyone takes the opportunity to dress up a little,” Adams said.

Sandoval said he hopes everyone comes away with a better appreciation for the Latin Culture, and they can have it again next semester.

“I hope people leave the event with an open eye on what is highly valued within the Latino culture and that is the music and dancing,” Sandoval said. Tickets can be purchased at the event for $5, cash only, with a panther card or valid ID.

Alex Seidler can be reached at 581-2812 or ajseidler@eiu.edu.