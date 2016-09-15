Board of Trustees to hear request to conduct external Provost search





The Board of Trustees will hear a request to approve an external search for a new vice president of academic affairs at their meeting Friday.

This search comes after the announcement of Blair Lord, the current vice president of academic affair’s retirement after a faculty vote of no confidence.

According to a board report, the cost to recruit applicants for the position of provost and vice president for academic affairs is set to not be more than $90,000. The recommended vendor is Witt Kieffer, an executive search firm serving healthcare, life sciences, higher education and not-for-profit organizations, according to its website.

The source of funds are from appropriated and income.

“An external search firm can provide significant assistance in this process by developing and enhancing the quality of the candidate pool, recruiting and screening potential candidates, and coordinating search and recruitment logistics,” the board report said.

The BOT is also slated to discuss enrollment, recap the State of the University and hear an update on the Vitalization Project.

